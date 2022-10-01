"It was very difficult to have a story with him"- Former WWE Champion lists the problem working with Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins detailed the problem in working with Bray Wyatt's last character, The Fiend.

Rollins crossed paths with The Fiend in 2019. The duo locked horns inside a Hell in a Cell but the match was called off due to a referee stoppage. The booking decision received a lot of flak from fans who were confused about how a Hell in a Cell match could be stopped without pinfall or submission.

During a recent chat with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, the former WWE Champion stressed Wyatt's opponent didn't benefit much from matches against him.

"The Bray Wyatt character was just difficult. If you look at anybody that worked with the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time, they didn't come out of it better than they went in. It was very difficult to have a story with him where aside from Randy, it was difficult for anyone. I think maybe Daniel Bryan might have escaped a little unscathed, but I mean everyone else pretty much met a dire end for their character. I mean that was the end for the Seth Rollins character as you knew it. The Beast Slayer character, you know?"

He continued:

"It was tough figuring out how to tell a good wrestling story with that character. I was not good at the phenomenology stuff. I wasn't able to interweave that with reality enough to make what I felt was a captivating story." [29:51 - 30:56]

Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins to win WWE Universal Championship

While Bray Wyatt's match against Seth Rollins may have been called off due to a referee stoppage, the former Wyatt Family leader got another title opportunity at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

Wyatt then moved over to the SmackDown brand where he had notable feuds with Daniel Bryan and The Miz. He then defended the Universal Championship against Goldberg at Super ShowDown, where The Icon handed him his first pinfall loss.

The Fiend went on to face John Cena at WrestleMania, picking up his first victory at the Show of Shows. He also captured the Universal title from Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020 where Roman Reigns made his big return.

The Tribal Chief defeated Strowman and The Fiend in a triple threat match to take home the gold. While Wyatt then moved over to RAW to have a final feud with Randy Orton. He was released from his WWE contract in July 2021.

