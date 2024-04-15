Former WWE champion looks unrecognizable three years after last in-ring appearance 

A former WWE champion recently shared an update on social media, and they look almost unrecognizable. The name in question is Jillian Hall.

The 43-year-old made her debut in the Stamford-based company in 2005. Hall won the WWE Divas Championship on an episode of Monday Night RAW in October 2009. Unfortunately, she lost the title the same day to former tag team partner Melina.

Jillian Hall's most recent in-ring appearance for the wrestling promotion was during the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the contest at Number 8 and was tossed out by former WWE Superstar Billie Kay before she could make any eliminations of her own.

Hall recently took to Instagram to share multiple images with her family. The former champion looks almost unrecognizable in the pictures she shared:

"Late Easter post! We had a nice weekend in Kentucky," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Jillian Hall addresses receiving hate from the WWE Universe following personal revelation

WWE Superstar CM Punk got into legal trouble following his departure from the wrestling promotion in 2014 as former ringside physician Dr. Chris Amann sued The Best in the World and Colt Cabana for defamation. During the trial in 2018, it was revealed that Amann had a romantic relationship with Jillian Hall.

After the revelation, the former Divas Champion received several negative comments on social media. Hall took to Instagram to address the hatred she was being subjected to. She fired back at the people making derogatory remarks:

"The past several days I've received messages, emails, and read some comments that have completely sl*t shamed me due to information coming out about a prior relationship I was in. Maybe read that last line again! It contains the word 'relationship.' To those of you that have decided this makes me a bad person, a girl that was trying to get ahead in my life and career, someone that uses people or just a plain 'sl*t,' you are the problem with this world!" she wrote.

Jillian Hall later deleted her Instagram post. However, she was upset about the incident, and it also affected her mental health.

