When CM Punk's trial revealed unknown real-life romance between two WWE stars

Following his departure from WWE in 2014, CM Punk entered a legal battle with the company's former ringside physician Dr. Chris Amann after the latter sued the multi-time world champion and Colt Cabana for defamation. According to Deadspin, Amann filed a few motions a week before the trial to prevent some topics from being brought up before the jury.

While some of these documents were sealed, others were not, including one mentioning that Amann had a romantic relationship with former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall.

After court papers revealed her unknown romance with Amann in June 2018, Jillian received many negative comments. The former Divas Champion then took to Instagram to address these comments.

"The past several days I've received messages, emails, and read some comments that have completely slut shamed me due to information coming out about a prior relationship I was in. Maybe read that last line again! It contains the word "relationship." To those of you that have decided this makes me a bad person, a girl that was trying to get ahead in my life and career, someone that uses people or just a plain "slut," you are the problem with this world!" she wrote.

The 42-year-old pointed out how the negative comments have affected her mental health.

"Do you not see what your words can do to people? This is me being real, some of your accusations towards me have given me elevated anxiety, made me feel depressed, and really hurt my feelings. Stop the slut shaming! Think about it, and if you have harsh words or opinions about the situation that you weren't even involved in, direct them where they deserve to be directed... it's not towards me!" Hall added. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Jillian Hall was one of five WWE women who were mothers when they debuted. Check out the list here.

Former WWE star Jillian Hall is now a grandmother

Jillian Hall has been married three times. The former Divas Champion has a daughter, Victoria, from her first marriage to Tim Hall, which lasted four years between 2000 and 2004.

In 2019, the former WWE Superstar became a grandmother when she was only 38 when her daughter gave birth to her first child, Rasabelle Clementine. A few months later, Jillian gave birth to her second daughter with her current husband, Zachary Farrow.

Jillian Hall is one of five former WWE women who are now unrecognizable. Check out the list here.

Poll : 0 votes