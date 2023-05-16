Former WWE Champion makes it clear that his feud with Roman Reigns is far from over

Roman Reigns may have been drafted to WWE SmackDown, and Seth Rollins could capture the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, but it's clear that the rivalry between the two men is far from over.

Rollins defeated Roman Reigns back at The Royal Rumble in 2022, and he still awaits his rematch for the Championship. The Tribal Chief has been dodging him for more than a year, and it seems that the company is saving this match for the perfect place.

The Visionary was part of a sitdown interview with Corey Graves this week on WWE RAW, where he took a subtle shot at Reigns, noting that:

"You got people that care more about protecting themselves than pushing the industry going further.”

This was clearly aimed at Reigns and The Bloodline, and next week on RAW, Rollins is looking to share his thoughts on his former Shield teammate.

Seth Rollins is set to collide with AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, but whilst Triple H made it clear that Reigns can't win the newly unveiled title, there is nothing stopping The Visionary from claiming both belts.

Do you think Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns is WWE's endgame? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

