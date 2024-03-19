Former WWE Champion makes first appearance in 2 months after losing to Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins hasn't defended his World Heavyweight Championship in a televised match for a couple of months now. Ahead of WrestleMania, the last man he defended the title against showed up on RAW. This is none other than Jinder Mahal.

This week on RAW, we saw a unique camera angle where Sami Zayn was furiously storming backstage through the gorilla position. He stormed past DiY, R-Truth, and The Miz, with DiY already qualified for WrestleMania, just like Sami Zayn.

The Awesome Truth was getting ready for its WrestleMania qualifier against Indus Sher. Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher showed up in front of them, and this was Mahal's first RAW appearance in two months.

R-Truth wasn't aware that he and The Miz were set to face the imposing Indus Sher duo.

Jinder Mahal, who last challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title in January, was a part of the match where the latter got injured. Thankfully, he wouldn't be out too long and has already been medically cleared to compete at WrestleMania.

Jinder Mahal, meanwhile, looks like he won't be present at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jinder Mahal vs Seth Rollins was an interesting feud that indirectly emerged from the Canadian-Indian former WWE Champion having a segment with The Rock.

