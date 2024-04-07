Former WWE champion makes first appearance after 225 days

A former WWE Universal Champion made an appearance at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show tonight.

Braun Strowman has been inactive since May 2023 since undergoing a neck surgery. Strowman was set to miss about a year of action but appeared on the August 25 episode of SmackDown last year.

It was a special episode of the blue brand, celebrating the life of Bray Wyatt, who passed away a day prior, due to a cardiac arrest. He was front and center with Triple H and former Wyatt Family member Erik Rowan.

225 days later, The Monster Among Men made a surprise appearance at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Show. He was with Sam Roberts to promote Wheatley Vodka, one of the company's business partners at the biggest event of the year.

Strowman seems quite invested in Cody Rhodes' story, telling Sam Roberts his pick to win on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

"Cody's got to finish the story. I believe everybody wants to see Cody finish the story," Strowman said.

While Braun Strowman continues to recover from his neck fusion surgery he is also putting in a lot of PR work for the Stamford-based promotion.

Braun Strowman provides an update on a potential WWE return

Braun Strowman helped auction some memorabilia inside the WWE World event with Tyler Breeze on Fanatics Live in partnership with Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

Strowman was asked for an update on his injury and a potential return to action during the broadcast. He responded that his recovery was coming along quite well and that he was feeling good. He also added that he is awaiting on a go-ahead from his doctor.

"Really good, really good. Feeling good. Just waiting on that doctor to say, 'Go.' … We're right there, could feel the tension in the air. So May 1st, I got hurt. I had surgery June 1st so, I just had a CT scan back in January. The bones are very close to being fused up so, that feeling I got a metal plate and four screws in my neck now so, but, it ain't gonna stop me," said Strowman. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Strowman returned to WWE in September 2022 just 15 months after his shocking release. He feuded with Omos and challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He also formed a tag team with Ricochet and just as they were gaining momentum, he had to take a hiatus due to his neck injury.

