Braun Strowman opens up about his WWE trip to India (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman recently visited India as part of a WWE promotional tour. In an exclusive interview, The Monster of All Monsters gave his thoughts on what he makes of the wrestling-mad country.

Strowman joined WWE in 2013 before moving to the main roster in 2015. At six-foot-eight, the 40-year-old is one of the most recognizable wrestlers in the world. He receives loud crowd reactions wherever he goes, with fans often taken aback by his larger-than-life presence.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman opened up about his trip across the world to India:

"Second time doing media tours, maybe my third or fourth time here. So far it's been great. I actually got some sleep on the flight and landed in and we had an afternoon off, which is rare with WWE. Usually we hit the ground running as soon as we get into a city somewhere around the world, so it was nice to have a little bit of time to decompress after a 19-and-a-half-hour travel day, and then trying to cram all of this [body] into this [short space] on an airplane." [0:40 – 1:04]

Braun Strowman also spoke about India boasting one of the largest WWE audiences in the world:

"But no, it's been great. I got a good workout in, got some nice dinner. We had an awesome dinner here at the hotel, and then taking in the sights yesterday. Did a full tour of the SONY headquarters, got to meet all the big wigs, all the people there that make all the unbelievable WWE content come to life here in India, with what I heard is over 40 million viewers a week, which is just mind-blowing." [1:05 – 1:27]

Braun Strowman's favorite Indian food

As one of WWE's largest superstars, it is no surprise that Braun Strowman eats roughly 10,000 calories per day to maintain his extraordinary physique.

The former Universal Champion is thankful for the kind welcome he received from everyone in India:

"Thank you very much for that, continuing the support of the WWE," Strowman said. "It's been great. The hospitality, everything, I thoroughly enjoy myself every time I come here. Like I was saying off air, I wish everyone was as nice in America as they are in India." [1:27 – 1:41]

Regarding food, Braun Strowman added that he enjoyed sampling butter chicken shortly after landing in India:

"Last night we did a dinner at the Solo House club restaurant. My go-to, butter chicken, I was craving it to get here, authentic. We have it in America but there's just something different about it when you eat it here." [1:46 – 2:00]

In the same interview, Strowman disclosed the four-word text message he received from Randy Orton after The Viper's WWE return.

