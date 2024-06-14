Former WWE Champion makes first comments since marriage split rumors

A three-time WWE Champion shared an update today on social media after rumors have circulated that he has split from his wife. The couple had been together for over three decades.

There have been rumors that Hall of Famer Mick Foley and his wife have separated recently. The Hardcore Legend also recently teased a return to the ring on his 60th birthday but decided to cancel those plans after suffering a concussion.

Foley hasn't addressed the rumors of he and his wife splitting, but he took to Instagram today to plug his Cameo to wrestling fans ahead of Father's Day.

"Hello everyone, it is The Hardcore Legend here to talk to you about making your Father's Day nice. That is right. What better way to show dad you care than an overpriced Foley video from Cameo. There is no other, there is no other option," he said.

Foley then said he would do the videos on Cameo as Mankind, Dude Love, or Cactus Jack based on the customer's preference. You can check out the video in the WWE legend's Instagram post below.

Former WWE star claims Mick Foley and his wife are separated

Rene Dupree recently claimed that he heard from a reliable source that Mick Foley and his wife, Colette Christie, have separated.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, the WWE veteran claimed that Foley was now living the single life. His co-host inquired more about the comment, and Dupree claimed that he'd heard from a "very reliable source" that the couple was no longer together.

"Well, he's single now. So, I guess he's trying to make an effort to try to, you know, woo the ladies. [Can you verify that, Rene, or is it just what you heard?] This is what I heard from a very reliable source that him and his missus are no longer together. I heard it from a very reliable source. I heard it from a friend of mine from New York who talks with Mick regularly, and he and his wife are separated," Dupree said. [22:31 - 23:02]

You can check out the video below:

Mick Foley was responsible for many iconic moments throughout his time in WWE. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 59-year-old in the world of professional wrestling.