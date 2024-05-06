Former WWE champion makes surprising claim about old gimmick

A former WWE Superstar who has been forced out of action due to a recent injury made a surprising claim regarding the character he portrayed during his time with the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Matt Cardona.

The 38-year-old used to perform for the company under the ring name Zack Ryder. Following his departure from the company, the former Intercontinental Champion made a name for himself on the independent scene, winning several titles in different wrestling promotions.

Cardona recently took to X/Twitter to respond to a user asking if he would ever return to his former employer as Zack Ryder. The Indy God noted that the character died in 2020 when he departed from the company, hinting that he would never bring back the gimmick:

"Zack Ryder died in 2020. RIP," he wrote.

Chelsea Green believes Matt Cardona will make his WWE return

Matt Cardona was released from his contract in 2020 after being with the Stamford-based company for over 15 years. He was one of the crowd favorites during his time with the promotion, during which he won several championships.

Speaking on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, expressed her desire to team up with the former Zack Ryder. The former Women's Tag Team Champion believes her husband's return to the wrestling promotion is a matter of when and not if:

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time. It feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were drafted to SmackDown on Night Two of this year's WWE Draft. The 33-year-old is currently scheduled to face NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez in a title match at the upcoming edition of the developmental brand's show.

