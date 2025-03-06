Former WWE champion may need his foot amputated; sends urgent appeal for help

A former WWE champion has reached out to his fans for help after news dropped that he may need his foot amputated.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs of the Nasty Boys revealed on his Facebook account that he had been going through a very tough time and that he was in the hospital after he had lost everything in the hurricane that hit last year. Now, on top of that, he may need his foot amputated as well. He said that he never wanted to ask for help again, but a friend had started a GoFundMe page to help him through it.

"It's been a really tough time for me lately. I'm back in the hospital after losing everything in the last hurricane, and now I'm facing the possibility of amputation of my foot. I never wanted to ask for help again because you’ve all been amazing, but a friend has started a GoFundMe page to help me through this."

The legend went on to add that even someone checking it out would make him grateful, as well as any support, no matter how small.

"If you could take a moment to check it out, I would be incredibly grateful. Any support, no matter how small, would mean the world to me right now. Even if you can't donate, sharing the page would be a huge help."

Further updates on the condition of the ex-WWE star are now awaited.

