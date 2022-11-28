Former WWE Champion might have total creative freedom in the company, says Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

WWE has changed for the better since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon at the helm, as talent is being allowed to be more expressive on TV. Following this week's SmackDown, Dutch Mantell showered praise on Bray Wyatt and believes that the star has total creative control over his character.

The former WWE Champion wowed the audience with his captivating entrance on the latest SmackDown episode before addressing the accusation that he attacked LA Knight. Wyatt's promo even included a Fiend mention as he pleaded his innocence, leading to Uncle Howdy's appearance on the big screen.

The company has thus far been incredibly patient with Bray Wyatt's storyline, and Dutch Mantell felt the superstar was pulling the strings behind the scenes. While Wyatt would still pitch ideas to the writing team, Mantell noted that most of his proposals would ideally get approved.

The former WWE manager was also happy to see the company get behind Wyatt in his second stint, as he revealed below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"The Bray thing, I thought, was good. I like his entrance. He is over, and they are staying with him. But you know, this is from Bray Wyatt's head. I don't think creative has that much [say]. I mean, he presents the idea to them, and they say, 'Yeah, it sounds great.' And so far, he is behind it 100%." [From 25:50 to 26:40]

Dutch Mantell explains what he liked the most about Bray Wyatt's WWE SmackDown segment

WWE has drawn fans' interest with a fresh feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. The former IMPACT Wrestling star slapped Wyatt last week and paid the price by getting laid out in a brutal backstage attack.

Bray Wyatt has refuted claims of being responsible for Knight's storyline injury, and Dutch Mantell explained that it stayed in line with the former Universal Champion's mysterious persona.

Unlike Sami Zayn, who confidently lied to Jey Uso during a recent backstage segment, Mantell stated that Bray Wyatt could very well be telling the truth. Another superstar - someone close to the Eater of Worlds, could have assaulted Knight and Mantell liked the suspense generated around the narrative.

"It worked for me. I like Bray Wyatt because I envision him, somebody actually sitting him down and saying, 'Why did you do that?' And he says, 'Do what?' Because he denies all of it. He said you stepped it up; he says I didn't do it. I don't even remember. And he would be telling the truth, unlike Sami Zayn, who lied flat out, lied outside the door, and we all just saw it," Mantell added. [From 26:41 to 27:35]

What have you enjoyed the most about Bray Wyatt since his WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes