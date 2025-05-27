Former WWE champion mocks The New Day members' physique

The New Day successfully defended the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. However, SmackDown star Tommaso Ciampa recently mocked Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on social media.

Kofi and Xavier put the title on the line in a Triple Threat battle against The War Raiders and American Made's Creed Brothers. The champions made their way to the squared circle wearing special attire to pay homage to the late WWE star Giant Gonzalez.

Earlier today, Kofi Kingston took to his Instagram account to post multiple pictures of himself, including one with teammate Xavier Woods, donning the gear. He also criticized the fans for not appreciating The New Day for their recent title defense.

The Instagram post caught the attention of #DIY's Tommaso Ciampa. The former WWE Tag Team Champion took a dig at Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, insinuating the duo's bodies were not as shredded as several other stars on the roster. Ciampa himself has been working really hard at maintaining a ripped physique.

"Some of us wear muscles. Some of us have muscles. 😂," he wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram comment:

Tommaso Ciampa mocks The New Day (Photo credits: Kofi Kingston's Instagram post)

The New Day's Kofi Kingston sends a strong message to wrestling fans

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have transformed from the most beloved team on the roster to the most hated heel characters. Their actions have been attracting a lot of heat from the WWE Universe, to the point that a fan recently recognized Kofi and started booing him while on a plane.

During a recent conversation with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Kingston advised fans not to approach him in the morning. He further directed the fans not to film him in the hope of going viral online.

"Do not come over and try to shake my hand and try to take a picture with me early in the morning when I'm trying to go to work. If I'm sitting in first class when you are on your way to last class, don't sit there with your camera and do a thumbs down so you can get a little viral shot. You know what I'm saying? And go tweet that stuff out," he said. [From 2:01 to 2:16]

You can check out the video below for Kofi Kingston's comments:

The New Day defeated The War Raiders to become the new World Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 41. The two had their first title defense on the latest edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see what plans the promotion has in store for the champions.

