Current United States Champion Bobby Lashley names AJ Styles as one of the best in the business.

The Phoenomenal One rose to prominence during the early 2000's while working for TNA (IMPACT Wrestling). After leaving the company, he became the IWGP Heavyweight Champion before signing with WWE. In 2016, he made his WWE debut at Royal Rumble.

Last night, Bobby Lashley defeated AJ Styles to retain his United States Championship. Speaking to Sarah Schreiber at WWE Digital Exclusive, The Almighty spoke about his recent match with Styles and named him one of the best in the business:

"I enjoyed being in the ring with AJ. He's phenomenal, he's one of the best in the business and he took me... I'm half dead and trying to catch my breath because going out there and fighting him. So I love it. I mean this is what I came here for and that's why I came back for... AJ definitely is one of the best of the best." (From 1:17 to 1:36)

Bobby Lashley has been consistently defending his championship since he defeated Theory at Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see what The Almighty does next.

Bobby Lashley defeated AJ Styles on WWE RAW

The Almighty has been dominating the red brand ever since he turned face. After being betrayed by MVP, Lashley defeated Omos and MVP at Hell in a Cell premium live event to end their feud.

The next night, he began feuding with Theory whom he defeated to win his third United States Championship. Meanwhile, AJ Styles was trying to find his place on the red brand after losing his feud against Edge and Judgment Day.

After successfully defending his championship against Ciampa, The Almighty was announced to face Styles on WWE RAW, with his title on the line. The Phenomenal One has held the gold before when he was on the blue brand in 2017.

Last night, the two superstars faced off for the first time in WWE. In the closing moments of the match, Lashley reserved a phenomenal forearm and hit Styles with a spear for the win. It will be interesting to see what The Phoenomenal One does next on the red brand.

Who do you think Bobby Lashley will face at Clash at The Castle? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA