Former WWE Champion officially set to return in the coming months

Having recently undergone ankle surgery, top WWE superstar Kofi Kingston is seemingly set to make his in-ring return soon.

Earlier this year, in March, the former Tag Team Champion injured his ankle on SmackDown, just two weeks ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Whilst he is still currently on the shelf, fans of Kingston may not have to wait too long to see him back in action as he and his New Day teammate Xavier Woods have been advertised for the company's upcoming tour of Germany.

WWE @WWE



October 25: Olympiahalle in Munich

October 26: Lanxess Arena in Cologne

October 27: Barclays Arena in Hamburg

October 28: Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin



Tickets are available this Friday! Details ms.spr.ly/6014gcLvw BREAKING: WWE returns to Germany this October!October 25: Olympiahalle in MunichOctober 26: Lanxess Arena in CologneOctober 27: Barclays Arena in HamburgOctober 28: Mercedes-Benz Arena in BerlinTickets are available this Friday! Details BREAKING: WWE returns to Germany this October!October 25: Olympiahalle in Munich October 26: Lanxess Arena in Cologne October 27: Barclays Arena in Hamburg October 28: Mercedes-Benz Arena in BerlinTickets are available this Friday! Details 👉 ms.spr.ly/6014gcLvw https://t.co/mEbOSU1XO7

The past year has no doubt been a tough one for The New Day as a faction, with not only Kingston and Woods picking up knocks along the way but the group's powerhouse Big E severely breaking his neck in March 2022.

How is Big E fairing being away from WWE?

In what was one of the most hard-to-watch injuries in the company's history, everyone was disheartened for Big E when he broke his neck.

During a recent interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, Kofi Kingston was asked how his friend was doing after going through such a traumatic ordeal.

"He’s doing great, man. He’s doing awesome. I mean, for someone who literally broke their neck, it’s amazing to see the level of recovery." Kofi added: "Even from that day, he was wanting to make sure that everybody knew that he was okay. I’m like, man, what an amazing, thoughtful person to be literally like, you know, on the edge of contemplating death or paralysis or whatever is going on." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Having held the tag team titles for 483 days and with Kingston and Big E both capturing the WWE Championship in stunning ways, The New Day, who are close to celebrating a decade of teaming together, is arguably one of the company's most successful factions of all time.

What is the greatest faction in WWE history? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes