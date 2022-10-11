Former WWE Champion gives honest thoughts on why The New Day were booed at first

WWE Superstar and New Day member Kofi Kingston has shared his honest thoughts on why fans didn't like the faction at first.

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have been members of the group since 2014. In this time, they have amassed eleven separate reigns with the WWE Tag Team Championships. They became the longest reigning tag team champions in the company's history back in 2016, and are also among WWE's biggest merchandise sellers.

Back in 2014 when the group first debuted, they were gospel-inspired characters who would clap and encourage positivity. Kofi Kingston suggested, during a recent interview with WrestleRant (on behalf of Bleacher Report), that was the reason the WWE Universe took to booing the group so heavily following their debut:

"We weren't booed in the first, like, month because everyone was happy to see us doing something significant. Until they realized no one goes to a WWE show to go to church. And then they were like 'wait a minute, we don't like you, as a matter of fact, you suck,'" said Kingston. (14:34 - 14:49)

The group would turn heel shortly after in 2015, and would begin New Day's meteoric rise to the top of WWE's tag division.

What has The New Day been up to on WWE TV?

Though Big E has been out of action for much of 2022 with a severe neck injury, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been hard at work for The New Day.

On the October 7th edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Woods and Kingston teamed up with Braun Strowman to defeat The Usos and Sami Zayn. Prior to this, New Day and Strowman defeated The Usos and Solo Sikoa at a Live Event on September 25th.

While there is still no planned return date for Big E, however, he was seen in good spirits on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump.

What do you think of Kofi Kingston's comments? Have you been enjoying he and Xavier Woods' work lately? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

