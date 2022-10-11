WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston on the significance of Survivor Series 

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston has discussed what Survivor Series means to him during a recent interview appearance.

Survivor Series has been the WWE's annual November event since 1987, often taking place around the time of Thanksgiving. It is known for its iconic 5-on-5 elimination tag team matches, pitting teams of feuding Superstars against each other in temporary faction-type groups. Over the last few years, the event has seen RAW and SmackDown compete for brand supremacy. However, this is set to change when the 2022 edition of the show rolls into Boston next month.

During a recent interview with WrestleRant on behalf of Bleacher Report, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was asked about Survivor Series' return to Boston's TD Garden. This led Kingston, who grew up nearby, to discuss the significance of the November event returning to the city. He described a Survivor Series match in which he was the sole survivor. This night was significant to Kingston, as it was the first time his family saw him perform live.

"I remember the first time that my family came to see me live on the main roster was Survivor Series, and I ended up being the sole survivor," he said. [7:01 - 7:13]

When did the match from Kofi Kingston's interview take place?

The match that Kingston referenced in the WrestleRant video took place back at Suvivor Series 2008.

In that match, Team Orton, comprised of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Mark Henry, William Regal, and Shelton Benjamin, took on Team Batista, made up of Batista, CM Punk, Matt Hardy, R-Truth, and Kofi Kingston himself.

Team Orton would come out on top in the contest after defeating Kofi last. The match was contested under traditional Survivor Series rules, and ran just over 15 minutes.

What did you think of Kofi's comments? Are you excited for Survivor Series? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit WrestleRant and H/T Sportskeeda for transcriptions.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes