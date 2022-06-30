Former WWE Champion explains why Triple H added him to The Authority

Glenn Jacobs recently recalled how he and Triple H came up with the idea for his Corporate Kane persona in WWE.

Between October 2013 and October 2015, the demonic character formed an alliance with The Game and several others as part of The Authority. In a drastic gimmick change, he removed his mask and became known as WWE’s on-screen Director of Operations.

Speaking on “The Bam Show,” Jacobs praised the 14-time world champion as a creative mastermind behind the scenes. He also revealed that his authoritative character was initially not supposed to perform as an in-ring competitor.

“The intention of that character was the corporate version was never supposed to wrestle,” Jacobs said. “This was something that Triple H and I came up with. Paul [Paul Levesque, HHH's real name] is maybe the best wrestling mind I’ve ever met. People like Jim Ross and Jim Cornette and Dutch Mantell, I would put Triple H right up there as far as great booking and great wrestling minds.” [27:28-27:58]

Despite originally planning to cut down his in-ring time, Jacobs continued to wrestle regularly as Corporate Kane. Including live events, he competed in 253 matches between the start and end of his two-year run as an authority figure [H/T Cagematch.net].

Triple H’s original vision for Corporate Kane

Led by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, the villainous Authority faction consisted of several members between 2013 and 2016. The Big Show, Kane, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins were the group’s most prominent stars. Jamie Noble, Joey Mercury, The New Age Outlaws, and The Shield were also associated with the stable at times.

Jacobs clarified that he was originally only supposed to wrestle whenever he donned his mask again. However, plans soon changed, and he began competing in a corporate suit without wearing his mask.

“This idea, it was like… corporate version never wrestled,” Jacobs added. “He was the enforcer, but he never really wrestled, was never supposed to get touched… until The Authority needed someone taken out. That’s when the mask came out of the box, Kane goes back to being Kane, and whatever happens happens.” [27:58-28:16]

Jacobs was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. His most recent in-ring performance took place in January of the same year when he competed in the Royal Rumble match.

