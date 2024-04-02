Former WWE champion has one word reaction to Charlotte Flair’s progress

Former WWE Champion Natalya has shared her reaction to Charlotte Flair's progress as the latter recovers from a devastating injury.

Charlotte Flair recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of her running inside a gymnasium while she recovers from her injury. Fellow WWE Superstar Natalya replied to the post and shared her take on the former Women's Champion's progress.

"👏amazing!!!!" she wrote.

You can check out Natalya's X post below:

Expand Tweet

The Queen sustained multiple injuries during her singles match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The 37-year-old fell from the top rope while trying to execute a move and tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in the process. Flair had to undergo surgery and is currently away from WWE television.

WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion refers to Charlotte Flair as one of her 'wrestling soulmates'

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female superstars in the history of professional wrestling. The Queen has had quite a history with another top star, Becky Lynch.

During an autograph session on LiveSigning, for the release of her new book, The Man was asked to name her wrestling soulmate. Lynch mentioned Charlotte Flair for their undeniable history. She also felt that Bianca Belair and her make magic inside the ring and finally mentioned Nia Jax also admitting she loved beating up the bigger woman.

"The very cool thing about that is I think there's several. You know I think Charlotte and I obviously have an undeniable chemistry and an undeniable history. And I think no matter how many times myself and Charlotte have wrestled, I think people are always gonna want to see more. And another is Bianca Belair. She's fabulous. I love stepping in the ring with her and every time we do, I feel like there's a little bit of magic that happens. And so, there's a couple, theres a couple. I've also loved beating the bejesus out of Nia Jax also. I will say that I've loved it," she said. [3:44 - 4:37]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Becky Lynch is currently involved in a rivalry with Rhea Ripley. The two superstars will lock horns at WrestleMania XL with the Women's World Championship on the line. It remains to be seen if The Man will end The Eradicator's year-long title reign.

Who do you think will win the championship match at The Show of Shows? Click the discuss button and sound off!