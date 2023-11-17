Former WWE champion opens up about current contract status

A former WWE champion broke her silence over the rumors about her current contract situation with IMPACT Wrestling.

It was reported earlier this week that Mickie James is no longer under contract with IMPACT Wrestling. There were speculations about James' future with the company after her profile was removed from IMPACT's roster page.

James last wrestled for IMPACT at Bound For Glory wherein she failed to capture the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship from Trinity. She is considered a free agent, but is reportedly just "taking a break" from the company.

On a recent episode of GAW TV, the five-time WWE Women's Champion cleared the air about her contract status with IMPACT. She explained that she was never signed to a deal, but has a great working relationship with president Scott D'Amore.

"I've never been under contract the whole time I've been there," James said. "I have a great relationship with Scott. I love Scott. They know that I'm always here for them." [H/T Fightful]

Mickie James returned to IMPACT Wrestling in July 2021 after a short time with NWA following her release from WWE. James won the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship twice during her third stint with the company.

Mickie James' husband is in WWE

Mickie James has been married to Nick Aldis since 2015 and they have a son together. Aldis, who made his name on IMPACT Wrestling and NWA, was recently named as the general manager of SmackDown.

James revealed in the same episode of GAW TV that she took a break from wrestling to help her husband's transition in his job. She has been a stay-at-home mom, taking care of everything while her husband manages the chaos on SmackDown.

James is also open to doing business with any company or promotion. She returned at the Royal Rumble wearing the Knockouts World Championship last year in a one-night crossover.

