Former WWE Champion and his partner stripped of titles; official announcement made

A former WWE Champion and his partner's title reign has come to a sudden end. The promotion to which the championship belongs to made an official statement on social media.

Raj Dhesi (fka Jinder Mahal) and AEW star Satnam Singh took on then-champions Negro Casas and Pyscho Clown, and Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno Del Mal in a three-way match for the AAA Tag Team Titles at AAA TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City in August 2024.

Dhesi and Singh became the new champions after Jeff Jarrett struck Casas with his guitar, leading to the former Jinder Mahal getting the pinfall. However, the duo didn't defend the gold even once.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has now announced that the promotion's tag team titles are vacant due to Raj Dhesi and Satnam Singh's inactivity. Their reign lasted 214 days.

Check out AAA's official announcement below:

Former WWE Superstar Raj Dhesi makes a big revelation

Raj Dhesi's second run with WWE ended on April 19, 2024, after he was let go by the sports entertainment juggernaut. He has made multiple appearances on the independent circuit since then, but not in AEW.

While speaking with Jamal Niaz at For The Love Of Wrestling 2025, Dhesi revealed that All Elite Wrestling has not made him an offer on an official level. He also added that any move to a major company needs to "make sense."

"AEW, not at an official level. Nobody has [made an offer] on a really official level. Myself, at this time, I'm just enjoying myself. [...] As far as signing with another major promotion, everything would have to be right. Storyline, business would have to make sense. Everything would have to make sense. I'm in a great spot. I had a great career in WWE, and I'm happy with everything I have accomplished. If that is everything that I ever do, I am more than satisfied and happy with it. I'm into business outside of WWE. I just filmed a movie last week. I'm just excited to have freedom, and I do whatever makes me happy," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan signs Raj Dhesi to the Jacksonville-based promotion someday.

