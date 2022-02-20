Former WWE Champion pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero following victory in Saudi Arabia

The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber emanated tonight from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This marks the first time that the premium live event took place outside of the United States.

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio took on The Miz during the kick-off show at Elimination Chamber and defeated The A-Lister. After the match, Mysterio then paid tribute to the late great Eddie Guerrero by doing his signature taunt and hit The Miz with the Frog Splash - a move that is synonymous with Guerrero.

This was a great gesture from The Master of the 619, who showcased his admiration and respect for his friend and a legend like Eddie Guerrero to the Saudi crowd.

The match itself was solid, and Mysterio, who still performs at such a high level, gave a stellar performance.

Why did The Miz face Rey Mysterio at WWE Elimination Chamber?

The feud between the two RAW Superstars stems from The Miz's envy at Rey Mysterio becoming the cover star for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game.

Given The Miz's cocky gimmick, he wasted no time in going after Mysterio and even instigated Rey by insinuating whether or not Dominik was really his son or Eddie Guerrero's.

Tonight was the perfect opportunity for Rey to silence The Miz. He then put the final nail in Miz's coffin by hitting Eddie's finisher - the iconic Frog Splash.

It remains to be seen whether or not this will humble The Miz or whether he will continue feuding with The Biggest Little Man on the Red brand.

