Former WWE Champion pens heartfelt message under rare off-screen Wyatt Family moment [PHOTO] 

In the past decade, The Wyatt Family broke into the scene in WWE. Sadly, their run was short-lived, from breaking up on-screen to being released, and most of all, the death of two beloved superstars among them.

But they took the opportunities received and made the most out of it, making the stable one of the novel acts since the turn of the century.

Jinder Mahal shared a throwback post on Instagram that featured the original trio. In the photo, late WWE stars Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (aka Brodi Lee), Erik Rowan, and even Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), among others, are seen posing:

"The good ol’ days. I have no idea where or exactly when this picture was taken, if I were to guess, it’s from 2013 somewhere in Mexico. Maybe someone can correct me if I’m wrong. Enjoy every moment," The Modern Day Maharaja wrote.

Jinder Mahal returned to India on September 8th for WWE Superstar Spectacle. At the show, he joined Indus Sher to take on Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and his longtime friend-turned rival, Drew McIntyre.

Where did Bray Wyatt's 'Sister Abigail' story in WWE originate?

On The Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts brought in the former employee of the Stamford-based promotion - Sinn Bodhi, better known by his ring name Kizarny.

The now 50-year-old superstar's run in WWE was brief, between 2007 and 2009. But during this time, he got to work with Bray Wyatt in FCW. Kizarny spoke in depth about his late sister to Bray, detailing how he used her as a reference in his finisher name:

"I called it the Tallulah Belle and Bray Wyatt, Windham, would ask me, ‘Why why do you call it that?’ I named that move from my legitimate dead sister."

Furthermore, Bray allegedly was shocked by Kizarny's revelation as to why the latter named his finisher:

He was like, ‘Well, why would you name that move after your dead sister’ and I said, ‘Because when I hit you with Tallulah Belle, just like her, you're not getting up.' He took a step back and then went, ‘Holy sh*t Sinner. That is so harsh and so stiff.'" [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

During Wyatt's feud with Finn Balor in 2017, it was televised that the former would bring Sister Abigail as a live version. However, the plans were immediately scrapped after The Eater of Worlds was revealed to be sick.

