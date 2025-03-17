Former WWE champion pinned in under 30 seconds on RAW

A former WWE champion suffered a devastating loss at the hands of Jey Uso during the March 17 edition of Monday Night RAW. The show is currently underway from the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium.

Ad

The Yeet Master locked horns with A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory in a singles match. Uso displayed a dominant performance to secure the win against the former WWE Money in the Bank winner in under half a minute. Even Corey Graves, on commentary, noted that Uso spent more time 'Yeeting' than the actual match. Uso interjected a move with a crossbody and surprisingly pinned the star in about 30 seconds.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After the match, Jey Uso hit Austin Theory's tag team partner, Grayson Waller, with a Superkick. As the former WWE Tag Team Champions rolled out of the ring, Uso tried to put the duo down with a dive over the top rope. However, the 39-year-old tripped while executing the high-flying move.

After Jey Uso got into the ring, Gunther appeared out of nowhere to attack his WrestleMania 41 opponent. However, the former Intercontinental Champion resisted and gave it back to The Ring General. He grabbed the World Heavyweight Title while the champion slid out of the squared circle.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can defeat Gunther for the first time in his career and become the new World Heavyweight Champion at The Showcase of The Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback