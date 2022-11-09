Former WWE Superstar Aiden English (real name Matthew Rehwoldt) has pitched an idea for Roman Reigns' next title defense, a MrBeast video.

Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel on November 5. During the match, The Tribal Chief looked into the camera and called out several YouTubers, including one MrBeast. The YouTuber is known for his videos where he gives people ridiculous amounts of money for performing challenges and tasks.

English, who currently works for Impact Wrestling as a commentator, replied to a post by WWE on Twitter asking for Reigns' next challenger from YouTube. He jokingly presented the idea that The Tribal Chief should defend his titles in a MrBeast video titled "I paid 1000 people $1000 each to attack Roman Reigns.”

While this is very unlikely to ever happen, Logan Paul's impressive performances in his 3 matches to date in WWE have opened the path for other social media celebrities to appear in and work for the company.

ECW legend wants Intercontinental Champion Gunther to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

With Roman Reigns surpassing 800 days as world champion, fans have been speculating about who will challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at next year's WrestleMania 39. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was clear about who he wants to see in that spot next year.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he wanted to see the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther take on The Head of the Table at next year's Showcase of the Immortals.

"It was great [Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio]. It helped Gunther because we're talking about Roman. We're talking about Logan Paul. If Reigns beats him, eventually — then I say the person they have to go to is Gunther versus Roman at 'Mania. Because then I'm like, 'Who else can do it?' And I don't know who else can do it," Dreamer said.

Sportskeeda Wrestling

talked about

Watch the entire episode on:

#WWE #SmackDown "He is a good opponent for Roman Reigns, a good opponent for Drew McIntyre and a good opponent for Randy Orton." @DirtyDMantell talked about @Gunther_AUT on the latest episode of SmackTalk.Watch the entire episode on: youtu.be/lZmfnwo8nJs "He is a good opponent for Roman Reigns, a good opponent for Drew McIntyre and a good opponent for Randy Orton."@DirtyDMantell talked about @Gunther_AUT on the latest episode of SmackTalk.Watch the entire episode on: youtu.be/lZmfnwo8nJs#WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/H10tR1B6kk

The Ring General defended his IC title against Rey Mysterio in a competitive match on last week's episode of SmackDown. His next challenger will be the winner of WWE's SmackDown World Cup. Whether he crosses paths with Roman Reigns any time from now to WrestleMania 39 remains to be seen.

