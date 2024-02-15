Former WWE champion posts cryptic message amid character change speculation

A former WWE champion recently shared a cryptic update on social media amid speculations of change in on-screen character following a heartbreaking loss on Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question is Bronson Reed.

On the latest edition of the red brand, the 35-year-old superstar locked horns with Bobby Lashley in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The All Mighty secured a win by pinfall after a highly entertaining back-and-forth contest that saw the two performers showcase their incredible strength.

The devastating loss means Bronson Reed is all set to miss the premium live event scheduled to air from his home country. The former NXT North American Champion has been visibly disappointed following the loss. The WWE Superstar even apologized to his fans and family, something we do not usually associate with Reed, as he mostly comes across as a ruthless and aggressive 'big man.'

Reed recently took to Instagram to share a message with his followers amid the speculation suggesting a character change for the Aussie. He shared an image of himself from his recent match against Lashley. 'Big' Bronson Reed wrote a cryptic message in the caption:

"THEY don't want US to win."

You can check Bronson Reed's Instagram post below:

Bronson Reed reflects on his loss to Bobby Lashley in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed's exclusion from the Elimination Chamber match card came as a huge surprise, considering the Stamford-based company is returning to Australia for the PLE for the first time after 2018.

Following his loss on RAW, Bronson expressed his disappointment in a backstage interview:

"Super disappointed, you know. This is what I've dreamed about my whole life, being able to be on a WWE PLE in my home country of Australia, and I feel like I've let down my family, I've let down the fans, I've let down all of Australia. Couldn't get the job done tonight. I don't know where I'll go. You know, I planned 2024 to be a big year for 'Big' Bronson Reed, and it's not going [according] to plan. So, I'm just at my wit's end, and eventually, I'm going to snap," he said.

With Bronson Reed set to miss the Premium Live Event, it will be interesting to see WWE's future plans for the talented performer:

