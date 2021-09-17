Former WWE Champion posts "Tap Out" list; Roman Reigns and CM Punk included

Kurt Angle has included Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and several other top wrestlers on his "Tap Out list" on Instagram.

It isn't a stretch to say that Angle is the best pure athlete to ever grace a WWE ring. The Olympic gold medalist is a WWE Hall of Famer and has done it all. Angle recently posted a "Tap Out list" on his official Instagram handle, inspired by Game of Thrones character Arya's kill list.

Angle mentioned the names of seven top former and current wrestlers on his list: WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, AEW's recent signees Bryan Danielson and CM Punk, AEW TNT Champion Miro, AEW Champion Kenny Omega, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Roman Reigns vs Kurt Angle in his prime would certainly have been a big draw

By the time Reigns became a big name in WWE, Angle's days at the top were over. Back in the 2000s, Angle was a machine who'd out-wrestle anyone. Him going toe-to-toe with a heel Reigns would have been a WrestleMania headliner.

As for Bret Hart, the former WWE Champion was long gone from the company by the time Angle made his debut. This contest is one of the biggest dream matches to have never happened.

While Punk and Bryan were doing well for themselves on WWE's main roster back in the day, Angle was a top name in TNA Wrestling.

Also Read

Angle recently sent a message to Kenny Omega stating that a match pitting the two stars would have been a classic. When it came to Miro, Angle tried to set up a match with him years ago, but to no avail.

Which one of the above-mentioned picks is your favorite? Do you think Kurt Angle would have tapped out the likes of Roman Reigns or Bret Hart if he wrestled them in his heyday? Sound off in the comments below!

Vince Russo makes an offer to Vince McMahon himself right here. Check it out, bro!

Edited by Abhinav Singh