"That's for Cody" - Former WWE Champion punches Seth Rollins on RAW

Seth Rollins has disclosed the next step in his WWE career on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Last week, The Visionary attacked an injured Cody Rhodes with a sledgehammer after a fake show of respect, despite the latter announcing the end of their rivalry. Following this, WWE announced that Rollins would address his future this week.

On the show, it was revealed that Rollins would be in a sit-down interview segment with Kevin Patrick. During the interview, he showed no remorse for his actions towards Cody and stated his intent to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match as he did in 2014.

However, he was reminded that he had to get through the Phenomenal AJ Styles to qualify for the ladder match first.

This was when the Phenomenal One appeared in the shot, throwing a hard punch at Seth Rollins' face and knocking him out of his chair. After the punch, Styles said, "That's for Cody," and walked away.

It will be interesting to see if Rollins can beat Styles and qualify for the ladder match. You can read more about Money in the Bank by clicking here.

