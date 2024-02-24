Former WWE champion reacts to fans in Australia despite missing the show

A former WWE champion shared his reaction to the fans in Australia. The superstar in question is Bronson Reed.

The former NXT North American Champion lost his Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Bobby Lashley on the February 12 edition of Monday Night RAW. Despite his absence from the match card, the 35-year-old has been promoting the upcoming event on social media.

Before the event, the Stamford-based company held the official Elimination Chamber press event earlier today, promoting all the matches on the card. Wrestling fans in attendance were quite vocal and seemed to enjoy their time.

After the press event ended, Bronson Reed took to X to share his reaction regarding the fans in attendance. The RAW Superstar pointed out he was happy to see a vocal crowd. Reed further encouraged the fans to keep it up during the PLE:

"Glad to see the fans at the #WWEChamber press event are being vocal. Keep doing that my people! Show them how aussies do it!,"

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed reflects on failing to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match

The Australian Superstar not being part of the Elimination Chamber match card is a huge surprise, considering WWE is returning to Down Under for a premium live event for the first time since 2018.

Following his devastating loss to Bobby Lashley on RAW, Bronson Reed talked about not being part of the premium live event scheduled in his home country in a backstage interview:

"Super disappointed, you know. This is what I've dreamed about my whole life, being able to be on a WWE PLE in my home country of Australia, and I feel like I've let down my family, I've let down the fans, I've let down all of Australia. Couldn't get the job done tonight. I don't know where I'll go. You know, I planned 2024 to be a big year for 'Big' Bronson Reed, and it's not going [according] to plan. So, I'm just at my wits' end, and eventually, I'm going to snap," he said.

In Reed's absence, Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller will be the only two Aussies appearing on the main show. The Eradicator will look to defend her title against Nia Jax. Waller, on the other hand, will host Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the Grayson Waller Effect. Elsewhere, another Australian, Indi Hartwell, alongside teammate Candice LeRae, will challenge Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championships on the Kick-Off show.

