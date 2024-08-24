Former WWE Champion reacts to Kevin Owens' apology

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is making headlines ahead of his upcoming championship match against Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin. The Prizefighter recently publicly apologized to Kofi Kingston on live television for betraying the latter several years ago. The New Day member has now responded to KO's apology on social media.

During Cody Rhodes' interview on The Grayson Waller Effect last night, the Aussie star presented a video compilation highlighting The Prizefighter's history of betraying his friends. KO subsequently appeared in the arena to address the video.

The 40-year-old defended his actions, claiming that everyone he had betrayed, except Kofi Kingston, deserved it. The two superstars had a good relationship, with Owens initially becoming an honorary member of The New Day before turning on Kingston and attacking him during the RAW star's WWE Championship reign in 2019.

However, on the August 23, 2024, edition of SmackDown, The Prizefighter apologized to The New Day member for his betrayal. Kingston has now reacted to Kevin Owens' recent apology on X (Twitter). Kofi shared a GIF of Mr. Miyagi from The Karate Kid smiling, seemingly indicating that he has accepted KO’s apology.

Check out his tweet below:

WWE sent a message to Kevin Owens after SmackDown

The Prizefighter had everyone on the edge of their seats after the main event of SmackDown. Owens and Cody Rhodes secured a big win over Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on the blue brand.

After the match, KO took the Undisputed WWE Championship in his hand and seemingly faked hitting The American Nightmare with the belt. However, the 40-year-old star surprised the audience by refraining from turning heel. Instead, Kevin Owens handed the title over to Rhodes.

Later, WWE's Instagram account sent a message to The Prizefighter, suggesting that the latter had everyone worried about his potential heel turn.

"Had us worried there, Kevin Owens!" the post read.

It will be interesting to see if Kevin Owens turns heel in the coming weeks.

