WWE sends a message to Kevin Owens after SmackDown

WWE fans witnessed Kevin Owens nearly turning heel on this week's SmackDown. After the show, the Stamford-based promotion sent a message to the former Universal Champion.

The Prizefighter is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at Bash in Berlin. Ahead of the PLE, on the August 23, 2024, installment of SmackDown, Grayson Waller invited The American Nightmare to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect Show.

The Aussie star and Austin Theory presented a video package on the Titantron that showcased Owens betraying his former allies, including Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho, John Cena, and Kofi Kingston. This led to The Prizefighter joining the fray to clear the air and give a beatdown to the A-Town Down Under team alongside Cody.

Trending

In the main event of SmackDown, Rhodes and Owens defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Following the babyface duo's victory over A-Town Down Under, The Prizefighter simulated a heel turn against The American Nightmare, pretending to strike him with the Undisputed WWE Title.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Instead, KO handed the championship belt to the 39-year-old star. The sports entertainment juggernaut took to Instagram to send a message to Kevin Owens, expressing concern over his recent actions.

"Had us worried there, Kevin Owens! #SmackDown."

Check out the post below:

WWE veteran feels Kevin Owens' unexpected moves were the highlight of the week

Pro wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared his two cents on the Stamford-based promotion planting seeds of Owens' heel turn on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

On Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell observed that WWE hinted at a potential betrayal by The Prizefighter against Cody Rhodes but ultimately chose not to follow through on that storyline. The veteran also commended Kevin Owens for his unpredictable performance during the opening segment.

"They kept you guessing right to the very end would Kevin Owens turn on Cody. And there was a moment that you said, 'Oops, here it is.' But it didn't happen. And I also liked Kevin Owens' interview when he came out. He said, 'Okay, let's get this, cut to the chase here. I'm gonna go in there, you're gonna beat me up. Somebody else is gonna come out, then you're gonna beat them. Let's skip all that, let's go straight to the guy and make the match.' I loved that," said Mantell.

You can watch the full video below:

Only time will tell if The Prizefighter will go so far as to turn heel on The American Nightmare to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback