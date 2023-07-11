Former WWE Champion reacts to Rhea Ripley using his photo as her profile picture

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to update her profile picture to a photo of WWE Superstar, Sheamus.

Taking to Twitter, The Celtic Warrior reacted to the same with an interesting tweet. He shared a screengrab of Ripley's profile, highlighting his own photo as her new profile picture.

The former WWE Champion also sent a short message aimed at the Judgment Day member:

"Mami's #NewProfilePic @RheaRipley_WWE" wrote Sheamus

Check out Sheamus' tweet:

Sheamus is currently on the back of a loss to Austin Theory, whom he unsuccessfully challenged for the United States Championship on SmackDown.

Natalya wants Rhea Ripley to show her respect

Natalya was recently in a feud with Rhea Ripley. The two initially crossed paths at the Night of Champions premium live event with Ripley successfully defending her title inside two minutes against Nattie.

In a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya mentioned that she isn't respected by Ripley.

The Queen of Harts mentioned that she doesn't hold anyone responsible for her quick loss at Night of Champions. She even refused to blame Ripley's Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio. Natalya said:

"Rhea looks at me like I couldn't go 10 seconds with her, and she's not wrong because at Night of Champions, I took my eyes off the prize, and I was unfocused, and I'm not gonna even blame Dom for what happened at Night of Champions. But I would like to have the same respect that I've given to her reciprocated back to me."

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE #StayMad Imma keep winning while y’all keep losing at life Imma keep winning while y’all keep losing at life 😘 #StayMad https://t.co/GY0f7gkykM

Natalya and Ripley recently squared off in a rematch on Monday Night RAW with The Eradicator successfully retaining her title in a hard-fought match between the two rivals.

Ripley, however, is now set to move on to a feud with Raquel Rodriguez following their recent confrontations on the red brand.

What did you make of Sheamus' tweet to Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes