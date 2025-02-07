Former WWE champion reacts to Triple H's character in WWE 2K25

2K released Triple H's character model for WWE 2K25. A former champion has reacted to it.

Nia Jax is the latest to comment on Triple H's character in WWE 2K25. It's the time of the year when WWE releases its annual video game. The first tease of this took place on RAW's debut on Netflix. A few weeks later, Paul Heyman unveiled the cover of the game, which featured him along with Roman Reigns. As we get close to the release date, which is expected to be in March, more details about the game, like the in-game characters and match types, will be announced along the way.

Recently, 2K showcased the character model for Triple H in 2K25. The Game was shown presenting the Queen of the Ring crown to Nia Jax in-game. The former WWE Women's Champion commented on the accuracy of the likeness.

"😭😭 the accuracy," she wrote.

Booker T commented on Triple H's Hall of Fame induction

Triple H has had a legendary career in the WWE. During this time, he won numerous World Titles and cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats. The Game was already inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X. However, the company felt this wasn't enough.

Ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker interrupted The Game during a town hall meeting in WWE Headquarters to announce that the Cerebral Assassin would headline this year's Hall of Fame. Since then, several legends and critics have given their thoughts on this.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T seemed happy that The Game would headline this year's Hall of Fame before squashing any rumors of animosity between him and the Cerebral Assassin.

"Oh man, I think he's a great headliner for WrestleMania and the Hall of Fame in Vegas. You know, it's going to be great. A lot of people might think I got animosity toward Hunter because of WrestleMania, but not at all. Hunter and I, we've always had a great working relationship, even still to this day," said Booker.

It will be interesting to see who else will join The Game in this year's WWE Hall of Fame.

