Former WWE Champion reacts to Zelina Vega's brutal shot at "Rock and Stone Cold Lite"

Zelina Vega took to Twitter and took a brutal shot at LA Knight for calling her a nerd and a gamer on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston reacted to her tweet.

Both Zelina Vega and LA Knight have recently qualified for their respective Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. Although Knight took a dig at her, he also stated that he had nothing against the LWO member.

Zelina answered one of her fans during the 'Q&A' who asked her about Knight's comments on her. She said that she thinks Knight should worry less about the gamers and nerds and should try to be himself rather than being The Rock or Stone Cold Lite.

"I think he needs to worry less about the gamers and nerds and worry more about trying to be himself.. not Rock and Stone Cold Lite. He’s probably pretty neat under all that."

Under this tweet, Kofi Kingston commented with the shocked emoji and a GIF which indicated that Zelina took out LA Knight with her tweet.

You can check out the comment below:

Kofi Kingston made history by winning the WWE Championship in 2019 as he was the first African to achieve this feat.

Zelina Vega was among the superstars who attended WWE's annual party

WWE hosted an annual company party for employees in which Zelina Vega was present alongside former Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly consisting of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. You can read more about it here.

Zelina Vega recently won against Lacey Evans at last week's episode of SmackDown, she qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Alongside Vega, Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark have also managed to qualify. Now "Michin" Mia Yim will face Bayley and Shotzi will take on IYO SKY in a qualifier match on this week's episode of SmackDown.

