Former WWE Champion could be a "real threat" to Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Title, says veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes Big E could be presented as a major threat to Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship when he returns to WWE.

The former WWE Champion has been absent from the promotion since March last year when he sustained a career-threatening neck injury. However, the 37-year-old has been recovering well since then, and fans have been rooting for him to return.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that WWE needs to bring back Big E with a renewed sense of purpose. He explained that the promotion needs to present him as a serious competitor, unlike how he was presented alongside his The New Day stablemates.

The veteran journalist also believes Big E could pose a major threat to Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship if WWE pits the two in the ring.

"What I think is Big E needs to come back as a top contender for one of the titles. He's got such a great look, such a good attitude. Even his interview skills are fabulous. He needs to be in there with the top-tier guys. He was always into comedy with The New Day, but I think it should be a new day for him. I think he should be in a serious singles competition going after either Gunther, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns. I think he'll be a real threat to Roman Reigns' title." [9:37 - 10:18]

Big E is exploring voice acting amid his WWE absence

In a recent episode of the After the Bell podcast hosted by WWE broadcaster Corey Graves, Big E revealed what has kept him occupied while away from the ring.

The former IC Champion disclosed that he'd been involved in several voice-acting projects and added that he was excited to share more details down the line.

"So right now I'm working on doing more voice acting. Nothing I can announce right now, but I have some really cool things that are already done, already complete. And hopefully soon within the next few months I could talk about [them]. We also have our short film, which I wish I could talk about in-depth, but man, I can't wait for people to see it. It's amazing," said Big E.

The “centerpiece” for the feud would be Big E vs. Gunther.



- per @WRKDWrestling One long term pitch backstage within WWE has been for Xavier Woods, and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston to feud with Imperium, once Big E and Kingston are ready to return.The “centerpiece” for the feud would be Big E vs. Gunther.- per @WRKDWrestling pic.twitter.com/xN95bmUTLy

Big E was reportedly backstage a couple of weeks back on SmackDown, raising fans' hopes of seeing him return to WWE's programming. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 37-year-old performer.

What do you make of Bill Apter's thoughts on Big E being a threat to Roman Reigns' title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

