"It's amazing" - Big E says he can't wait for people to see what he's been working on during his time away from WWE

Multi-time champion Big E has disclosed what he's been working on during his hiatus from WWE.

Big E has been sidelined for over a year after breaking his neck during a match on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The 37-year-old star is a former WWE Champion and 2021 Money in the Bank contract holder. He is also part of The New Day, one of the most successful teams in the history of the company.

During his interaction with Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Big E was asked what he's been occupied with during his time away from the ring. He stated that he misses traveling and enjoys being involved in multiple projects.

"Yeah man, I realized my time on the road has definitely made me a Nomad. As hard as you know, we often complain about the travel. But I also realize like, I think I need to travel. I can't sit at home for too long, I get bored. But I love just jumping into different projects and I think one of the things that I also love is that when I first started wrestling, I loved the athletic side. That was the reason to continue as an athlete. But when I got further in my career, it's really, I developed a love for storytelling," said E. (26:42-27:13)

He added:

"So right now I'm working on doing more voice acting. Nothing I can announce right now, but I have some really cool things that are already done, already complete. And hopefully soon within the next few months I could talk about [them]. We also have our short film, which I wish I could talk about in-depth, but man, I can't wait for people to see it. It's amazing." (27:13-27:37)

Big E opens up about his recovery and potential WWE return

The New Day member is one of the most beloved superstars in the company. When the former WWE Champion broke his neck, many fans and wrestlers, including those from other promotions, took to social media to send him their well wishes.

Speaking about his recovery, Big E stated that he feels great but doesn't have a timetable for his return to WWE.

He added that he feels 100% and doesn't even feel like someone who broke their neck. E also said his mobility is incredible, and he doesn't have any issues at all.

