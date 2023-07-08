Injured WWE Superstar gives update on recovery and potential return

Former WWE Champion Big E has some great news about his recovery from his broken neck but not-so-good news for his potential return to the ring.

The New Day member has not wrestled since suffering a neck injury on the March 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown. In a tag team match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland, the latter hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Big E, who landed on the floor head-first and got injured.

In an appearance on WWE's After The Bell podcast, Big E discussed his recovery from the injury. He also revealed his status regarding a potential return to the ring more than a year after his neck injury.

"I feel great," Big E said. "Unfortunately, I don't have a timetable. The great thing is, I feel 100%, I don't even feel like someone who broke their neck. My mobility is incredible and great. My strength is great, I have no issues whatsoever.

He continued:

"I wish I had some answers on returning to the ring. I have nothing, unfortunately, but the beautiful thing is I feel great, my body feels great. I'm really thankful for that. Life is good, I'm blessed. I can walk around and touch my toes, go to the gym, all those things," E said. (h/t Fightful)

There were rumors earlier this year that Big E was close to returning from injury and could start a feud with Gunther. However, with his latest comments, his return to the ring remains uncertain.

Big E sends his gratitude to the WWE Universe

During his appearance on After the Bell, Big E thanked everyone who helped him when his injury happened, the doctors that helped him diagnose the damage, and all the people that wished him a speedy recovery.

"Oftentimes, we look at the internet and Twitter, we think of wrestling Twitter, the community, sometimes it can be a dark place and be less than ideal," Big E said. "For me, I just saw a very beautiful community that reached out, wanted to support me, that was there for me, not just the day of or the day after, but weeks and months after. ... Thank to everyone, I love you guys. I appreciate the love and support." (h/t Fightful)

Big E suffered fractures on his C1 and C2 vertebrae but did not undergo surgery. Due to the nature of the injury, the 37-year-old WWE Superstar might have to wait a little longer to get cleared to return and wrestle again.

