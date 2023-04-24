Backstage update on WWE’s return plans for Big E - Reports

Big E has been out of action since suffering a neck injury on the March 11, 2022 episode of SmackDown.

During a tag team bout between The New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland, The Powerhouse of Positivity received a belly-to-belly suplex from Holland on the outside floor. In a freak accident, the eight-time Tag Team Champion landed on his head and suffered a broken neck. He fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae, but luckily did not need surgery.

WRKD Wrestling recently reported that WWE received a huge pitch for Big E's return from injury. The report noted that The New Day will likely have a feud with Imperium, with the focus being on the two-time Intercontinental Champion and Gunther.

However, Ringside News has reported that the creative team has not been informed of E's return. Xavier Woods recently lost to Gunther, while Kofi Kingston has no timetable for his return from ankle surgery.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther. Despite a loss to Gunther on #Smackdown , one long term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return.The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther. Despite a loss to Gunther on #Smackdown, one long term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return. The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther. https://t.co/lIxXCzoU84

In an interview with TMZ Sports last July, the 37-year-old WWE superstar hinted that he might not be able to wrestle again. He's still doing his best to recover from the neck injury, but will be content if he doesn't return.

Big E reveals what means the most in his WWE career

In an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Big E discussed his WWE career that has spanned almost 14 years. The former WWE Champion also revealed what he cherishes the most from his time in the wrestling business.

"Man, honestly, for me, as corny and cliche as it may sound, what I most take away from my career is just being able to have the best of times with two of my very closest friends," Big E said. "There's so many things that are asked and you’re being pushed and pulled in so many directions. But the one thing that I always treasure is being able to lean on Kofi and Woods and brotherhood." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

The Florida native also recently shared the results of his neck scan more than a year after the injury. He noted that he got back in the gym and feels great with no pain or functionality issues.

Would you like to see The Powerhouse of Positivity return as a member of The New Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes