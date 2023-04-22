Big E pitched to feud with major 35-year-old star once he returns to WWE - Reports

WWE Superstar Big E has been out of action for over 13 months after suffering a broken neck during an episode of SmackDown. While his future remains uncertain, the New Day member might already have a storyline planned for him if he can return. There has been a long-term backstage pitch for it.

The former WWE Champion isn't the only member of the legendary faction who is currently out, with Kofi Kingston down with an ankle injury. Once the two of them are ready to return, they could reunite with Xavier Woods, who lost to Gunther in an Intercontinental Championship match on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

WRKD Wrestling, who has a reliable recent track record, has reported that a feud between The New Day and Imperium has been pitched backstage in WWE for a long time. The main part of this possible angle would be a match between Big E and Gunther:

"Despite a loss to Gunther on #Smackdown, one long term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return. The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther. Despite a loss to Gunther on #Smackdown , one long term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return.The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther. Despite a loss to Gunther on #Smackdown, one long term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return. The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther. https://t.co/lIxXCzoU84

It does remain to be seen if E is cleared to return from his career-threatening neck injury. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish the best for him, whether or not he continues his in-ring WWE career.

What did WWE star Big E say about his recovery?

E broke his neck in the most unfortunate of ways on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. He took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex at ringside from Ridge Holland, resulting in the injury. Despite that, the former WWE Champion has maintained his positive attitude throughout recovery.

Recently appearing on the Battleground Podcast, Big E mentioned that he suffered a Jefferson fracture and gave an update on his recovery:

"We just did the one-year scans after WrestleMania. It was a little later because of WrestleMania. We need to sit down with the doctors at some point and figure out what the next step is, but from my perspective, I feel great. I have no functional issues, [and] no pain issues. I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I’m feeling great. I’m really grateful for all of that. Obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis."

So, while things look good, Big E's potential return may take some more time. If he does come back, it will be interesting to see whether WWE goes ahead with the rumored full-fledged feud between The New Day and Imperium. A match between E and Gunther would be quite the spectacle.

