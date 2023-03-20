"Let the road to recovery begin!" - 41-year-old former WWE Champion shares update after suffering injury ahead of WrestleMania

A former WWE Champion is currently out of action with an injury but has provided an update for fans.

New Day's Kofi Kingston suffered an ankle injury and may have to miss WrestleMania 39. The injury reportedly happened a few weeks ago during a brawl with LA Knight, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Karrion Kross. Xavier Woods went on to replace Kingston in a controversial Fatal 5-Way to determine Gunther's opponent for WrestleMania.

Kofi shared an update with fans about his injury on Instagram and said that his surgery went well. The 41-year-old added that he immediately had to FaceTime Big E and Xavier Woods of New Day once he regained consciousness:

"Surgery went very well! Of course I had to FaceTime the boyzzz upon regaining consciousness…Very little recollection of the conversation, lol. Thanks to everybody who sent me a message! I appreciate it more than you know! I’m home now. Let the road to recovery begin!," said Kofi Kingston.

Kofi Kingston on losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston made his WWE debut in 2008 on the ECW brand and has been one of the most popular superstars on the roster ever since.

He reached the ultimate goal at WrestleMania 35 and defeated Daniel Bryan to become the WWE Champion. His title reign ended unceremoniously on the October 4, 2019, edition of the blue brand. Brock Lesnar squashed Kingston in a match that left many wrestling fans scratching their heads.

Speaking with Steve Fall of Ten Count, Kofi claimed that he has no idea why he lost the match so quickly and has chosen not to dell on it:

"I have no idea. I don't really dwell on the why. There are a lot of things in the industry that you look at sometimes and go woah, 'why did that happen?' You just move on, and the wheel keeps on turning. For me to dwell on what happened in that match with Brock Lesnar doesn't serve me any purpose. It's not going to make me better or change what happened or do anything besides make me feel bad, and I'm not going to let it do that," said Kofi Kingston. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Xavier Woods is currently the only healthy member of New Day heading into this year's WrestleMania. Big E suffered a broken neck last March and remains sidelined and now Kofi's injury may cause him to miss the premium live event as well. Time will tell if WWE has anything planned for Woods at the biggest show of the year.

