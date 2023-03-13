Current WWE SmackDown star responds to death threats and being labeled as "racist"

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland has seemingly received a swarm of unkind messages on social media, including death threats. This is likely because it has been a year since his accident with Big E, which saw the latter break his neck.

The Englishman hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the New Day member outside the ring on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown, which saw E land right on his head. He hasn't wrestled since, and Holland has been incredibly apologetic about the situation.

Despite it happening over a year ago, some WWE fans are still unhappy to an irrational degree, with Ridge Holland mentioning some of the messages in a Twitter post. He recently received death threats, some aimed at his family, and was seemingly even called a "racist."

Here is what he said:

"Death threats. Threats to my family. Lobbying for me to lose my job. Being labeled as racist. Great stuff ... keep ‘em coming," tweeted Ridge Holland.

Check out the tweet below:

Ridge Holland @RidgeWWE 🏻 keep ‘em coming. Death threats. Threats to my family. Lobbying for me to lose my job. Being labeled as racist. Great stuff🏻 keep ‘em coming. Death threats. Threats to my family. Lobbying for me to lose my job. Being labeled as racist. Great stuff 👍🏻 keep ‘em coming.

It must be said that nobody deserves this level of online harassment, especially for something that happened over a year ago. Big E has forgiven Ridge Holland, which is enough indication for everyone else to do so as well.

What's the latest on Big E's WWE status?

Big E has remained positive ever since the freak accident that gave him a life-changing injury. Fortunately, the former WWE Champion can live an everyday life again, but his in-ring future is in doubt. E doesn't have a problem if he never wrestles again.

"I think I'll be at peace with whatever happens. Whether I can wrestle again I'll be at peace with that, if I can't wrestle again, so be it," Big E said during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

Even though the New Day member might never wrestle again, his injury was a complete accident, and Ridge Holland shouldn't be getting so much abuse over it. We hope to see Big E return to WWE soon, whether as a wrestler or in another role.

