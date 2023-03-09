WrestleMania surprise, Taking on absent place - 5 signs that Big E could make his return to WWE imminently

Big E has been out of action since suffering a broken neck on the March 11, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. The New Day battled The Brawling Brutes in a tag team match, and the action spilled out of the ring.

Ridge Holland went for an overhead Belly to Belly Suplex, and the former Intercontinental Champion landed on the top of his head.

The former WWE Champion avoided having to undergo surgery and has been rehabbing the injury during his time away. With WrestleMania 39 just around the corner, many fans hope to see the popular superstar return.

Listed below are five signs that Big E will return to WWE imminently.

#5. Big E has been making appearances outside of WWE

Big E has been staying active while recovering from his injury. He recently appeared on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff College Football show to support the Iowa Hawkeyes. The New Day member was a defensive lineman at the school before pursuing powerlifting and a career in wrestling.

The former tag team champion's incredible charisma took over, and it wasn't long before Big E had the fans going crazy with him in the stands. Despite the horrific injury, he hasn't lost the positive energy that endeared him to the WWE Universe.

#4. He looks to be in fantastic shape

The 37-year-old appears to be in terrific shape and looks like he could step into the squared circle tomorrow without any issues. It will take some time for the big man to return after he is medically cleared, but he looks to be keeping himself ready to compete while on the shelf.

Big E should be entering the prime of his career now, so he will anxiously await to learn if he can get back into the ring soon.

#3. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated soon

The eight-time tag team champion is scheduled to be re-evaluated very soon. This Saturday will mark one year since he suffered a broken neck on SmackDown.

Big E told These Urban Times in an interview that he will be getting some scans at the one-year mark and will see where things go from there.

"So I have to get some more scans at the one-year mark in March and then we’ll see how everything’s looking. But we’ll see from there,” he said. “My C1 [vertebrae] is broken in two spots, so we obviously have to be very smart about that. I was very fortunate," said Big E. [H/T: USA Insider]

The former WWE Champion has much to consider regarding his return to professional wrestling. A positive diagnosis would go a long way to ensuring his return to the squared circle.

#2. Xavier Woods may need a tag team partner

The New Day's Kofi Kingston, unfortunately, also recently suffered an injury on WWE SmackDown. The injury occurred during the March 3 edition of the blue brand. Kingston took part in a brawl amongst potential challengers for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship and suffered an ankle injury during the segment.

If Kingston is forced to miss an extended period of time, it will present the perfect opportunity for Big E to return to the company. He could team up with Xavier Woods and let the 2021 King of the Ring do most of the work while he knocks the rust off.

#1. He was once the host of WrestleMania

The New Day hosted the Show of Shows in 2017. The Miz recently announced that he will host this year's WrestleMania emanating from Los Angeles. The A-Lister firmly believes he is the man for the job, but many fans beg to differ.

If Big E still needs some more time to recover before getting back into the ring, a great solution would be to have him host WrestleMania. It would make for a great 'Mania moment if he showed up at the biggest show of the year and took the microphone away from The Miz to a thunderous reaction from the crowd.

