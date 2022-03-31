Xavier Woods reacts to WWE changing his in-ring name

Winner of the 2021 King of the Ring tournament, King Woods has been officially renamed back to Xavier Woods by WWE.

The New Day star made his return to Friday Night SmackDown last week under his previous ring name. While he was not announced as "King Woods", he still donned his crown. Fans soon noticed that WWE has made this in-ring name change official on their website as well.

Reacting to a tweet for the same from a fan, Woods stated:

"Call me King Woods, Call me Xavier Woods, Call me Austin Creed. May as well call me King Midas since everything I touch turns to gold and I look great in that picture, almost as good as in real life."

Xavier Woods is set to wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Xavier Woods was out of action for a couple of months due to his injury. Following his return on Friday Night SmackDown, he is now set to team up with his New Day brother Kofi Kingston to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland at WrestleMania 38.

According to a report by Fightful Select, the original plans were for Big E to also be involved with The New Day taking on the trio of Sheamus, Holland, and Butch.

"Originally, the trio were scheduled to face Ridge Holland, Sheamus and Pete Dunne [now known as BUTCH] in some sort of six man tag team match on the show. As of Friday, we're told that the match was still planned with Kofi Kingston & King Xavier Woods set to face off with Sheamus and Butch. However, it was reiterated to us that that match could be changed to include Ridge Holland, or scrapped altogether."

However, these plans were changed following Big E's unfortunate neck injury a few weeks ago on the blue brand. He is set to be out of action for a long time to recover.

