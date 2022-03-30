WWE officially changes Xavier Woods' name again

WWE SmackDown star King Woods made his on-screen return last week on the blue brand under his previous ring name Xavier Woods.

The New Day member was out of action for a while due to injury. On the March 25th edition of SmackDown, he made a surprise comeback to assist Kofi Kingston.

The multi-time tag team champion still donned his King of the Ring crown and was announced as Xavier Woods rather than 'King Woods'.

WWE recently made the name change official on its website. Below is a snapshot of his profile on WWE.com.

Xavier Woods collided with Ridge Holland in his return match on SmackDown. He defeated the latter in quick fashion with a roll-up to score the victory. Woods and Kofi Kingston are currently set to face Ridge Holland and Sheamus at WrestleMania 38.

Xavier Woods isn't the only WWE Superstar who underwent a name change on SmackDown this month

Besides Woods, another SmackDown star was introduced with a new ring name in March. That person is none other than former NXT UK Champion, Pete Dunne, whose moniker was changed to Butch.

The Brusierweight doesn't have any issues with his new name change, stating in an interview that it was time for a change.

"I mean it’s just different but I think it’s time to change it up a little bit. Like I said, five years, fresh start, why not try something a little new? And the thing is with me, whether it’s a name or whatever it is that changes, that’s not really what endeared me to the audience in the first place, right? It’s the — I like to think anyways it’s the quality of the in-ring work and that’s what I’m gonna keep the same of course. It’s gonna get better, it’s gonna improve as time goes. So that’s sort of my perspective on it," said Butch.

At WrestleMania, Butch will accompany Sheamus and Holland in their match against Woods and Kingston.

The New Day is one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history, however, without their powerhouse Big E, they may be at an immense disadvantage at The Show of Shows.

