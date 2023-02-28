Vince Russo wasn't pleased with The Miz's WrestleMania 39 announcement involving "a-hole" joke (Exclusive)

On this week's Monday Night RAW, The Miz announced himself as the host of WrestleMania 39.

One man who definitely wasn't pleased with the segment and was seemingly left confused was Vince Russo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, he explained the possible purpose of the entire segment and why it was added to this week's RAW.

"Bro, they needed this whole entire segment to get the a-hole joke in. That was the whole entire segment because somebody came up with that and we got it and we gotta get there," said Russo. [1:00:40 – 1:01:50]

The Miz was recently praised by WWE NXT star Dijak

The Miz won his second WWE Championship back in 2021. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

However, he only held the title for eight days before losing it to Bobby Lashley. NXT star and former main roster talent Dijak took to Twitter to recall the night Miz won the WWE Championship during the pandemic era. He also praised The A-Lister in the process.

In a recent tweet, he wrote:

"Two years ago it was the middle of the pandemic, and it was the end of the night so there was probably only 15-20 of us left, but let me tell you the entire locker room was watching the monitor when @mikethemiz won the WWE Title and we all popped huge. From outcast to leader."

It has been a while since The Miz star won a championship in WWE. However, things could potentially change for him post-WrestleMania 39.

