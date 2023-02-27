"From outcast to leader" - 35-year-old superstar recalls The Miz winning the WWE Championship during the pandemic

The Miz became a two-time WWE Champion at the 2021 Elimination Chamber premium live event. NXT star Dijak recently detailed the locker room's reaction to the victory.

Miz won the championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on then-champion Drew McIntyre, who beat five other men on the night to successfully retain his title.

NXT Superstar Dijak took to Twitter to recall The Miz's second WWE Championship win, which occurred during the pandemic. He also sent a heartfelt message to The A-Lister and revealed how superstars backstage reacted to the historic victory.

"Two years ago it was the middle of the pandemic, and it was the end of the night so there was probably only 15-20 of us left, but let me tell you the entire locker room was watching the monitor when @mikethemiz won the WWE Title and we all popped huge. From outcast to leader," wrote Dijak.

The Miz recently reflected on his WWE Championship win from two years ago

The Miz recently reflected on his WWE Championship win that occurred in 2021. Taking to Twitter, he sent out a three-word tweet regarding the same.

The veteran superstar won the title after Bobby Lashley ambushed then-champion Drew McIntyre. This allowed him to cash in the Money in the Bank contract, as mentioned above.

Unfortunately, the title reign ended after eight days, with Lashley winning the belt in emphatic fashion. Taking to Twitter, Miz looked back on his win as he wrote:

"Two years ago…."

The A-Lister hasn't held a championship for quite some time. However, he remains one of the most decorated superstars in the company's history.

The Miz is a former United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. He has also held tag team championships with different partners over the years. He even headlined WrestleMania 27 against John Cena.

