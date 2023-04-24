“You liar” - Baron Corbin throws interesting accusation at former world champion

Baron Corbin recently accused former world champion Sheamus of paying for his Twitter Blue account.

The social media company has been on an interesting ride since Elon Musk bought them out back in October last year. Twitter recently removed the original blue tick from all accounts that did not subscribe to their services, which led to many fake accounts being created in the names of celebrities and athletes.

Twitter seems to have restored the blue verification badge on several accounts with more than one million followers. One of those belonged to Sheamus, who was surprised when a blue tick reappeared on his account.

"Uh oh 👀 Twitter Blue Check Mark reappeared all by itself… whodunnit? 🤨" Sheamus tweeted.

Sheamus @WWESheamus Twitter Blue Check Mark reappeared all by itself… whodunnit? 🤨 Uh ohTwitter Blue Check Mark reappeared all by itself… whodunnit? 🤨 Uh oh 👀 Twitter Blue Check Mark reappeared all by itself… whodunnit? 🤨 https://t.co/PpJUENrBK2

Corbin did not buy it, so he accused the former WWE Champion of paying for his Twitter Blue account.

"You lie you paid money!" tweeted Corbin.

However, Sheamus put the conversation with Baron Corbin to bed with a great response.

"It's free when you get 1 million followers.. so it'll never be free for you," Sheamus tweeted.

Sheamus @WWESheamus @BaronCorbinWWE It’s free when you get 1 million followers.. so it’ll never be free for you. #tickless @BaronCorbinWWE It’s free when you get 1 million followers.. so it’ll never be free for you. #tickless

The Celtic Warrior has 4.7 million followers on Twitter, while Corbin only has roughly 500,000 followers.

Baron Corbin down on his luck again after a failed run with JBL

Baron Corbin is the last WWE Superstar to defeat Roman Reigns via pinfall. Corbin pinned Reigns in November 2019 when he was the reigning King of the Ring winner. However, he has been on a wild ride since defeating the future Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Corbin lost to Elias at WrestleMania 36 before losing his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura roughly six months later. He was repackaged as Sad Corbin, probably his most over gimmick since coming to the WWE main roster.

However, the character was short-lived as he became Happy Corbin more than a later. The new gimmick lasted longer, but Corbin soon repackaged again with JBL last October.

That too didn't work out, with the WWE Hall of Famer ditching him in February. With the WWE draft coming soon, fans are convinced that Triple H will bring back Sad Corbin.

Do you think the Baron will go back to being Sad Corban? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes