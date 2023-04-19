"And he’s 100% correct" - Fans react to 37-year-old star roasting Baron Corbin on WWE RAW

Baron Corbin has been going through a rough patch on WWE RAW again, and Akira Tozawa rubbed salt into his wounds this past week. Fans have taken to Twitter to react to the segment and the roasting endured by Corbin on the latest episode of the red brand.

Corbin moved from SmackDown last year, along with his former manager JBL, as Rey Mysterio headed over to the blue brand. He wasn't able to turn his fortunes around on the roster and failed to do anything of note, leading to JBL insulting him on an episode of RAW and leaving his side.

Since then, WWE hasn't given him too many televised matches. The former United States Champion begged The Miz to let him co-host WrestleMania 39 but failed to impress The A-Lister in a match against Seth Rollins.

This past week on RAW, Corbin appeared in a backstage segment alongside Akira Tozawa. The 37-year-old star roasted Baron Corbin on the show by telling him that no one wanted him.

The segment led to fans reacting to Corbin's fortunes on Twitter. While a few agreed that he was going downhill in WWE, others believed that it could lead to him returning to his former 'Lone Wolf' gimmick.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Stu @DawgVanDam Tozawa literally got booked on Raw just to tell Corbin "no one wants you" LMAO #WWERaw Tozawa literally got booked on Raw just to tell Corbin "no one wants you" LMAO #WWERaw https://t.co/eqyRIWr1mY

wrestle guy purex @WrestleGuyPurex @DawgVanDam This should be the start of his return as the lone wolf @DawgVanDam This should be the start of his return as the lone wolf

Gordon Brody @GordonBrody @DawgVanDam Probably the truest sentence every spoken on a wrestling show. @DawgVanDam Probably the truest sentence every spoken on a wrestling show.

BENOITENJOYER @benoitenjoyer @DawgVanDam The bad luck corbin gimmick was cut too soon @DawgVanDam The bad luck corbin gimmick was cut too soon

Tozawa and Corbin have both been underutilized by WWE in recent months. It would be interesting to see them join forces to form a tag team and go on a winning spree in the company.

A former WWE Champion thinks Baron Corbin is the best heel in the company

Baron Corbin has played a heel for most of his time on the main roster. He peaked when he got into a rivalry with Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship between 2019 and 2020.

In an interview with Alexa McCarthy for The Daily Mail, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre called the 37-year-old star the best heel in the company. He said that the former United States Champion was "very giving" during matches for a big guy.

"It was very cool for Corbin to be cool with it, not cool but understanding of it, being at WrestleMania as the baby face on the rise going onto wrestle Thanos in Roman Reigns after that, I had to be propped up as big as possible and everything was going into that character to try and get him ready," McIntyre said.

He added that there is no better heel in the company than Corbin.

"The heel's job is to do that, and there is no better heel in the company than Corbin, he is a true heel through and through and he is very giving in matches for such big guy."

Baron Corbin's work has been appreciated by many stars around the world. He got a chance to retire the legendary Kurt Angle from the ring. Fans can only hope to see him get bigger chances in the coming months.

Do you want to see a tag team between Baron Corbin and Akira Tozawa? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes