Former WWE champion recalls the biggest lesson he learned from Ric Flair (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar recently talked about an important part of pro wrestling that he learned from none other than the legendary Ric Flair.

Former Intercontinental Champion Jacques Rougeau (aka The Mountie) recalled a particular match he had against Ric Flair when the latter was the WWE World Champion. Despite Rougeau being leagues below Flair in popularity, his opponent made sure to take a number of bumps and put over the French-Canadian superstar. This led to Jacques understanding a crucial aspect of pro wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the former WWE Tag Team Champion explained that he understood that pro wrestling was about making the opponent look good as well.

"I go like, excuse me Mr. Flair I am gonna be working with you today. What do you wanna do? [He says] 'Don't worry about it, we will call it out there kid.' That's what he told me. Then when we got on the match we had a 5-6 minute match, and Bill, Chris, let me tell you something. For 5 minutes he told me grab a headlock, drop down, catch me with a drop kick, give me the hip toss, give me the hip scissor, do the dive off the top." [20:42 onwards]

When the veteran later asked The Nature Boy why he put him over, the then-WWE Champion explained that both the pro-wrestlers needed to look competent to make for a good match.

"From that day on I always learnt the business, that the better you make your opponent look when you go over, the better you will look." [22:13 onwards]

As of now, Jacques Rougeau is still involved in the pro wrestling business, although he has retired from in-ring competition.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here