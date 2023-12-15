Former WWE champion recalls how embarrassing situation nearly cost him his title

A former WWE champion recently recalled how an embarrassing situation nearly cost him his championship.

Maven was signed to WWE after he won Tough Enough, a reality show where the winner received a contract. Despite not having much experience on the independent scene, he was impressed the management enough that he was put in important matches.

Maven won the Hardcore Championship three times. During one of his title reigns, the former WWE star recalled how he nearly lost the title after an embarrassing situation.

Maven recently posted a video to his YouTube channel mentioning that he nearly lost the Hardcore Title when his car got towed.

"When I was the Hardcore Champion, I did take the belt home with me. I got to keep it 24/7. It’s not like they confiscated it so that it would be at the next show. No, the belt went home with me. I still remember friends and family taking pictures of it. I almost got it in trouble the first time. I took it out to show all my buddies. At that given moment, I was the only Hardcore Champion. I thought that was pretty cool."

He continued:

“So I took it out to a bar that night. I was parked in a spot I probably shouldn’t have been because I thought I was great, and my car got towed. I had a flight the next morning to go out and defend the Hardcore Championship. Not having that belt on the flight for that show was not an option. I had to wake up the lot owner, I had to pay him $500 to get my car out of the lot, and phew. I made my flight. My wallet was a little thinner, but I learned a valuable lesson that night.” [H/T Fightful]

Maven spoke about his relationship with former WWE star Bully Ray

During his tenure in the company, Maven worked with several of the promotion's top stars and interacted with them. While he did have heat backstage due to how he got into the company, there was one wrestler who was always good to him.

The former WWE star recently disclosed that he always got along with Bully Ray due to their "affinity for strip clubs."

"I always got along with Bubba. I know a lot of people didn't. Maybe that's because I never wrestled Bubba. That could have been it. Like, I only knew Bubba from outside the ring and partying standpoint. He had an affinity for strip clubs, just like I did. Yes."

It's great to hear that Maven got back his Hardcore Championship after his car was towed, or Vince McMahon wouldn't have been happy about it.

