Former WWE champion recalls how indecisive plans were when he was called up alongside Bray Wyatt

A former WWE Superstar recently recalled being called to the main roster alongside Husky Harris (aka Bray Wyatt) to join forces with The Nexus. The name in question is former Intercontinental Champion Joe Hennig (aka Curtis Axel).

The 44-year-old made his first appearance on the main roster under the name Michael McGillicutty. The former NXT star, accompanied by Husky Harris, helped Wade Barrett defeat John Cena at the 2010 Hell in a Cell, forcing The Cenation Leader to join the group. Harris and McGillicutty were also officially added to the heel faction later that month.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio, the former Curtis Axel opened up about his experience being part of The Nexus. He recalled him and late WWE Superstar, Bray Wyatt, getting called to the main roster simultaneously. Axel pointed out that the duo had no idea what the creative department wanted to do with them, pointing to how indecisive plans were at the time.

"The Nexus thing was really cool. Me and Windham [BrayWyatt], we got called, I didn't even know, I saw him at the airport and was like, 'What are you doing here?' He said the same thing. We had no clue what we were doing until we got to the arena the next day that we were joining The Nexus and jumping John Cena and all that kind of stuff," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE Superstar opens up about working with Bray Wyatt

The current AEW World Champion, Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan in WWE) worked with Bray Wyatt on multiple occasions. He even joined The Wyatt Family for a brief period before competing against the group.

During his recent appearance on Daily Star, the American Dragon stated he loved working with Bray Wyatt. He mentioned competing with the former WWE Universal Champion inside the squared circle. Bryan added he missed the late professional wrestler while mentioning Brodie Lee, who also passed away last December.

"So I loved working with Bray. I worked with him several times. We had a match after I left The Wyatt Family at that Royal Rumble that I really enjoyed. I got to wrestle him as ‘The Fiend’. That was a lot of fun. He’s just someone that I really miss. Brodie [Lee] was also involved in that, and I was close with him. So it was a fun time," he recalled.

Bryan Danielson recently defeated Swerve Strickland in a "Title vs Career" Match at All In 2024 to become the new AEW World Champion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran following the massive win at the PPV.

